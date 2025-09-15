Goldstone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

CIBR opened at $74.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

