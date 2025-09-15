Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) versus Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Financial Contrast

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 8 1 2.91 Bragg Gaming Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rush Street Interactive and Bragg Gaming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.52%. Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Bragg Gaming Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $924.08 million 5.24 $2.39 million $0.20 106.00 Bragg Gaming Group $110.38 million 0.64 -$5.57 million ($0.24) -11.67

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Street Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive 2.48% 16.53% 8.25% Bragg Gaming Group -5.04% -7.51% -5.06%

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Bragg Gaming Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

