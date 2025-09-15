Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 922,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 876,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,874,000 after buying an additional 163,256 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $131.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

