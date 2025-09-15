Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $139.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

