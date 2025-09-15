Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for 2.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at $319,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of URA stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

