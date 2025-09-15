Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

