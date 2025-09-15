Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,407,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,313,000 after acquiring an additional 887,580 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,861,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,274,000 after purchasing an additional 560,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,010,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 406,790 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,869,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

