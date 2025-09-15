Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF $MYCH

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $706,000.

Get SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of MYCH opened at $25.14 on Monday. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.