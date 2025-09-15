Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.