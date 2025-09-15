Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 180,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.