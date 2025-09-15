Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Purchased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Accredited Investor Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.