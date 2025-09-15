Boltwood Capital Management Has $392,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,531,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

