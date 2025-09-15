iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,361.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,969,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,236 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,131,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,541 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 695.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 193,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 169,520 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,875,000. Finally, BIP Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,786,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SUB opened at $107.21 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.02 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.