Cultivar Capital Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.3% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

