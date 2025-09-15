YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO) Short Interest Update

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
JPMO stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.
YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
