YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO) Short Interest Update

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

JPMO stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

Get YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (JPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the JPMorgan Chase & Co stock (JPM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys JPMO was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.