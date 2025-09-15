Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Down 2.4%

ERJ stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.49). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

