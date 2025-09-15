Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF $AFIF is First International Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

First International Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,664 shares during the period. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 25.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First International Bank & Trust owned 51.93% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $72,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS AFIF opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0114 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

