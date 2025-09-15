Holcombe Financial Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF $PFIX

Holcombe Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the period. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF comprises 3.3% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holcombe Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. J Hagan Capital Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

