35,631 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Bought by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,631 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. AngloGold Ashanti comprises 2.9% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $312,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 662,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,274 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 162,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 1.1%

AU opened at $66.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $66.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Wall Street Zen cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

