Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,634,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,194,000 after buying an additional 516,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,035,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,062 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,784 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.0%

TD stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

