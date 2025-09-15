Peirce Capital Management LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after buying an additional 2,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,111,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after buying an additional 1,963,323 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,999,000 after buying an additional 936,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,559,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,086,000 after buying an additional 812,145 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFIC opened at $32.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

