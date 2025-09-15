RDA Financial Network Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kroger were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,314. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

