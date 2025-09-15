Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,737 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $143.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.57.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

