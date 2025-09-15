Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

