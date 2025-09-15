Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $36.40 Average PT from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.20. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

