Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $36.40 Average PT from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on MBUU
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.20. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.