SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Down 35.2% in August

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SOBR Safe Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of SOBR Safe stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 2,624.92% and a negative return on equity of 100.53%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SOBR Safe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOBR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOBR Safe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 7.72% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About SOBR Safe

(Get Free Report)

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.