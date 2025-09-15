Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $138.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.8889.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $2,873,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,134,691.95. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,350.31. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $16,155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,229.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 93,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $110.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

