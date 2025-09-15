Apella Capital LLC Invests $10.98 Million in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 145,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBIL. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 302.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,505,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,429,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $8,369,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $4,925,000.
NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.49 on Monday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41.
The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.
