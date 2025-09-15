Apella Capital LLC Invests $10.98 Million in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 145,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBIL. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 302.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,505,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,429,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $8,369,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $4,925,000.

Get Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF alerts:

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.49 on Monday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.