Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JPEM

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $59.20 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $343.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

