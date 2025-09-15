Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 795 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,336.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $11,556,000. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of MU opened at $157.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $158.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,656 shares of company stock valued at $33,687,309. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

