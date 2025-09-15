Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 874,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,291,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $166.18 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

