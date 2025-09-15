OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,449 Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $1,347,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,605.20. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $1,347,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,605.20. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,948 shares of company stock worth $97,536,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $174.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.05.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.