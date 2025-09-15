Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $156.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.