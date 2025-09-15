TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.