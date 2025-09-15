RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.68 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

