MRA Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock opened at $304.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $305.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.30.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

