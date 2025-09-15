49,342 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.16% of VanEck Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,373.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 476,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 444,200 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 994,321 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

