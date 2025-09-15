Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.79. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.