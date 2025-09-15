MRA Advisory Group Invests $220,000 in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after buying an additional 304,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 469.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on NNE. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 7.06. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

