MRA Advisory Group Invests $220,000 in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNEFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after buying an additional 304,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 469.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NNE. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 7.06. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

