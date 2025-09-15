MRA Advisory Group Acquires 144 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $11,973,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $240.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $290.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares in the company, valued at $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

