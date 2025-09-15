MRA Advisory Group Has $851,000 Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 76,124 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $54.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,971,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,326,710.40. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,295 shares of company stock valued at $23,427,834 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.24.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

