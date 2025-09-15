MRA Advisory Group Buys Shares of 5,766 Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after acquiring an additional 672,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD opened at $149.47 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 80,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $10,351,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,843.60. This trade represents a 54.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $3,545,868.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,410.76. This trade represents a 55.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MOD. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

