Stride, Inc. $LRN Stock Holdings Lifted by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Stride were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Stride by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 173.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock opened at $158.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.22. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $171.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stride

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.