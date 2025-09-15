Webster Bank N. A. Sells 8,724 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,765. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

