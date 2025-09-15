Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Acquired by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Oklo were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 22.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,387 shares of company stock worth $37,967,315 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

