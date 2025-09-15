Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Prism Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,043,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.15. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

