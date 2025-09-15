Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 243.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,858 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

