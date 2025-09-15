Prism Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 86,554 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Note Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

MDYV opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

