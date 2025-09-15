121,407 Shares in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF $BUFR Acquired by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,230,000 after acquiring an additional 175,574 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,805,000 after acquiring an additional 361,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 151,279 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 840,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 99,322 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 257,440 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

