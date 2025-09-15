Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,304 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,524,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $34.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

